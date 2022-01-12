You just can’t bring the Lady Bulldoggs down.
The Winder-Barrow girls' basketball team won their 13th game in a row Tuesday (Jan. 11) in a low-scoring struggle against Lanier. The victory came four days after Winder-Barrow defeated Dacula 63-57 in its region opener.
“Sometimes you just gotta get the job done," said head coach Kimberly Garren.
Winder-Barrow (14-1, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) took an early 9-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading for the entire night. Though the Longhorns kept it interesting. The Bulldoggs clung to a 20-18 lead at halftime.
However, the third quarter belonged to the Bulldoggs. They outscored Lanier enough to take a 35-23 lead into the fourth quarter and they maintained that cushion through the fourth quarter to to win 45-36.
Next on the schedule is Central Gwinnett (11-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) on Thursday (Jan. 13). Garren says they’re a scrappy team.
“We gotta play better then tonight to beat them, but we’ll be ready," she said.
