The Winder-Barrow girls basketball squad erased a 12-point first-quarter deficit to beat rival Monroe Area by double digits Tuesday (Dec. 14).
Winder-Barrow (9-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) trailed the Hurricanes 17-5 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs hit a 180 in the second quarter, outsourcing Monroe Area (2-7, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) 19-6 in the second quarter. The run allowed them to take a 24-23 lead into halftime. In the second half, Winder-Barrow defended its lead well and pulled away to win 54-44.
The Bulldogs have now won eight straight games since their loss to St. Pius in the Jackson EMC Tip-Off Classic. Seven of their nine total victories have come by at least 10 points. Winder-Barrow hopes that momentum will carry over into its region opener this Friday at Shiloh (2-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA).
WINDER-BARROW 79, MONROE AREA 73
The Bulldogs narrowly escaped their first encounter with Monroe Area on Friday (Dec. 10), but ultimately survived to win 79-73.
The first half went back-and-forth with Winder-Barrow holding a slim 40-38 halftime lead. The Bulldogs began to pull away in the third quarter and they held on to the lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 39-35 in the second half.
