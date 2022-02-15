The Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team ended the regular season the right way Friday (Feb. 11) by defeating Habersham Central 54-49.
The Lady Doggs secured the No. 3 seed in the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament with the victory. Ja'kerra Butler led Winder-Barrow with 19 points and Taniyah Parrish had 13 points.
“We came with energy,” Said head coach Kimberly Garren. “We stuck to our game plan tonight and the energy made the difference.”
The Raiders had the lead 16-14 at the end of the first quarter but after multiple ties in the first half of the game the Lady Doggs caught the lead by halftime 30-26.
In the second half of the game, the Lady Doggs made it hard for the Raiders to get back on the board, keeping the lead throughout. Winder-Barrow (20-5, 8-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) ended the third quarter up 40-35 and took the win against Habersham Central 54-49.
This Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball season was dedicated to Sequeena Bolt, the mother of senior Shauna Bolt. Sequeena passed away on a Thursday in December of 2021. The next night Shauna suited up and had the courage to put all her energy into the game against Shilo. They won that game for her mom, 57-37.
“It’s been an emotional season,” Garren said. “After she passed we dedicated the season to her.”
The Lady Doggs will play against Central Gwinnett on Wednesday (Feb. 16) for the first round of the playoffs at Lanier High School.
“I like our chances against anybody,” Said Garren. “If the girls show up and play our game, play together, lean on each other, share the basketball, with defensive effort we can handle anybody that we face.”
