Winder-Barrow head coach Kimberly Garren knew the game against Shiloh on Friday (Jan. 21) was going to be good. All the girls started their shoot-arounds in a good mood, and in practice were extremely focused.
The Shilo Generals had no chance against these girls once they hit the court. The Bulldoggs dominated 44-17.
“We handled business.” Said Garren. “The starters got to sit on the bench and cheer for their other teammates, which was great to see because that doesn’t happen a lot.
"To get all 12 kids in and see those starters really cheering for the younger kids that are usually here for them game in, game out, was a true testament to our family oriented game.”
Winder-Barrow (18-3, 6-2 Region 8-AAAAAA) allowed just two points in the entire first half and entered halftime with a 22-2 advantage. Even more impressive, the Bulldoggs allowed just two points in the third quarter and the entered the fourth quarter ahead 42-4.
With Wnder-Barrow's starters on the bench, Shiloh made the final score a more respectable 44-17.
Shia Parrish led the team in assists for the game.
“She’s the player other coaches say they need to stop if they’re going to have a chance to beat us,” Garren said. “It’s clear she needs to be on the court.”
The next game will be on Tuesday (Jan. 25) against Central Gwinnett. Garren says it’s been hard to play them in the past but she says, “We’re hoping to make them play our game versus us playing theirs.”
HABERSHAM CENTRAL 51, WINDER-BARROW 48
The Winder-Barrow girls' basketball team was off to a slow start during the Thursday (Jan. 18) game against Habersham Central.
The Lady Doggs were down 15 points in the first half but head coach Kimberly Garren said she was really proud of how the girls fought back even though the Raiders won 51-48.
“It was a great game after the slow start.” Garren said.
In the first quarter Habersham led 24-10. By halftime they were up 36-21.
“We always struggle playing on the road at Habersham,” She said. “We’ll learn from the mistakes, learn from the slow start and just bounce back in the next game.”
The Raiders maintained the lead throughout the game, ending the third quarter 43-31.
“If you go through the season and no one really challenges you, or you don’t come up short in a heart-break loss sometimes, it’s not that gut-check that you need in order to push through.” Garren said.
