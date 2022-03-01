The Winder-Barrow girls’ soccer team demolished Dacula 4-0 on Friday (Feb. 25) in their third region game this season.
The Bulldoggs (4-4, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAAA) hadn’t played the Falcons since February of 2020 in a low scoring game which Dacula won 1-0.
“We're doing alright this season,” said head coach Cason Dowdy. “We’re trying to make sure that we're winning more than we lose.”
In the first half goals were scored by Kylee Bennett after two attempts, Mackenzie Callahan with two attempts, and Joselyn Burciaga who also scored after two attempts.
In the second half, after Victoria Guzman ran the ball down the field and Melanie Lopez scored the final shot that put them ahead 4-0.
“My girls showed intensity and passion and just wanted to win the game,” Dowdy said. “We're in a competitive region so going forward we really want to take our chances like we did today.”
Winder-Barrow plays Shiloh on Tuesday (Mar. 1). They played Shiloh twice last year winning once 3-2, and losing the other 4-1.
