After a five year stint with Winder-Barrow, former head coach Ed Dudley chose to leave the program and signed with Blessed Trinity in Roswell Monday.
Dudley attributed his decision to a potential better situation for him and his family. Specifically, he will be closer to family. He and his wife will be in close proximity to show extra care for his wife’s parents who live in the area.
"It's just a situation where it's good for my family," Dudley said. "It's a little bit better for my family from several different standpoints."
After five years with the program, Dudley amassed a record of 19-33 with two first-round playoff exits.
When Dudley accepted the position in Winder, he was tasked with keeping the Bulldoggs afloat, a team that had made the playoffs for four straight years under former head coach Heath Webb.
This season, Winder-Barrow was only a few snaps away from a third appearance in Dudley’s tenure. It needed to defeat Clarke Central by eight or more points in the regular-season finale, but a late-game meltdown cost them that opportunity. As a result, they missed the playoffs for the second-straight year.
"I wasn't looking to leave, obviously we haven't quite finished the drill here," Dudley said. "We were still building a program, but this is an opportunity for me and my wife.
"My expectation is that these young players that are going to be good here keep working and get over the hump and get us back in the playoffs and doing some damage."
Dudley was able to get to the postseason twice in his five years, but it was more than that for him.
"I have loved coaching at Winder-Barrow. It is a great place with great kids and families," Dudley said. "I just assured the players that they're going to hire a great coach, and all that stuff's going to work out. You hate change, but unfortunately it's just about inevitable in coaching these days."
Dudley has been a head coach in Georgia for 29 seasons. Previously, he has coached at a myriad of programs, such as Buford (1992-94), Walton (1995-2008), Ware County (2009-13).
Dudley has had success everywhere he has gone. During his 13-year tenure with Walton, the Raiders won five region titles.
With Ware, he led his team to two region titles in five years, and four 10-win seasons. The Gators also made a 5A State Championship appearance in 2012 while Dudley was at the helm of the program.
Overall, Dudley’s 214-120 in his coaching career, the eighth-best winning mark in the GHSA.
Now at Blessed Trinity, Dudley will replace Tom Hall, who stepped down after just two seasons.
Dudley will once again be tasked with a program that has a recent history of success. Blessed Trinity finished with a record of 7-4 this year and won three consecutive state championships a couple years prior (2017-2019).
