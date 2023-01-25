WBHS head coach Ed Dudley

After a five year stint with Winder-Barrow, former head coach Ed Dudley chose to leave the program and signed with Blessed Trinity in Roswell Monday.

Dudley attributed his decision to a potential better situation for him and his family. Specifically, he will be closer to family. He and his wife will be in close proximity to show extra care for his wife’s parents who live in the area.

