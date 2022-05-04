Kendall Miller has signed with University of Alabama in Huntsville for softball. She holds a .315 and only struck out three times in 84 plate appearances.
“To watch her grow, and not just in softball, but academically and mostly as a person was an honor,” said the new head coach Jordan Najafi.
“I’m really proud,” she said.
Miller has been in the softball program for five years.
“I’ve enjoyed every opportunity to represent Winder-Barrow High School all these years,” she said.
“All my teammates, you guys are one of the main reasons I love this sport,” Miller said in her speech on April 29. “The amazing friendships and memories made will never be forgotten.”
“We have laughed and cried together. Most importantly you are my extended family,” she said.
Miller went on to thank her coaches for all of their support.
”Thank you for putting heaters in the dugout when we were freezing. Making up lunches and snacks.”
”I will always remember the amazing cardio drills but mainly the mental talks we had,” she continued. “That has helped me as I take my game to the next level.”
She included her sister, Maddie, in her speech, noting she's always been by her side.
”My sister Maddie has been by my side all my life and you’re my best friend.”
Miller also thanked her parents, who she said have supported her throughout her throughout her life.
”Thank you so much for taking me, paying for lessons, waking up early for tournaments, car rides, and supporting me.”
”I promise to have fun and play hard and be the best teammate,” she said. “Hopefully I can make you all proud.”
