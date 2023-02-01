Winder-Barrow (5-15, 3-7) was in a deficit early to Flowery Branch (13-9, 5-3) and was unable to recover, taking the 63-39 home loss.

The early deficit came at the hands of Lady Falcons star Bella Brick, who scored 13 in the first half. She led her team to a 31-18 lead at halftime. She also finished with a game-high 22 points overall.

