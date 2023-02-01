Winder-Barrow (5-15, 3-7) was in a deficit early to Flowery Branch (13-9, 5-3) and was unable to recover, taking the 63-39 home loss.
The early deficit came at the hands of Lady Falcons star Bella Brick, who scored 13 in the first half. She led her team to a 31-18 lead at halftime. She also finished with a game-high 22 points overall.
The Lady Bulldoggs made a strong effort to make a comeback after the break. They went on a 8-2 at the start of the third to trim the lead to seven points midway through the period.
However, Flowery Branch immediately responded with a run of its own to re-extend the lead and never looked back from there.
To extend the lead, the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bulldoggs 21-7 in the final frame to further cushion the lopsided game.
Senior Trinity Maxey was the leading scorer for Winder-Barrow with 19 in the loss. Senior Alana Daniels was right behind her with 18 of her own.
Winder-Barrow travels to Eastside Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.