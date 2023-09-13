“Second verse, same as the first” is how the old song phrase goes. However, that wasn’t the case here.
Winder-Barrow (6-6 overall, 4-3 region) defeated region opponent Clarke Central 8-3 at home last Wednesday, Sept. 6.
It was a rescheduled matchup from the previous week, due to inclement weather. Clarke Central was winning in the original rendition of the region-rival song and dance. Though, Winder was able to pull it out in the rematch.
The Lady Bulldoggs were able to take the lead in the fourth inning after junior Bella Harris hit a two-run homer to put her team up 3-1.
They never looked back from there as they pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.
“There was some energy in the dugout,” head coach Calvin Bottoms said. “The second pitcher came in, and we went through (the lineup) once and struggled a little bit. The second time through, we just found a way to connect and hit the ball hard.”
“I told them that, if we put the ball in play, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’re gonna put pressure on the defense, and good things are gonna happen.”
Harris led the way for Winder, going 2-of-3 from the plate with two RBIs, a run, a single and a home run. Five other Lady Bulldoggs finished with two hits as well.
Junior Kaylee Little got the start and the win for the Lady Bulldoggs from the mound, pitching all seven innings. She struck out six and walked four, while allowing seven hits and three runs.
The solid game of pitching comes in the middle of times of “adversity,” according to pitching coach Alyssa Johnson.
“This is a game of confidence,” Bottoms said. “(Little) went up there and did her thing, which we knew she could. This was a big confidence boost for her tonight.”
“Hopefully, she can ride on that and carry it over, because we’re gonna need her.”
Winder-Barrow will begin a seven-game road trip this week, starting with Flowery Branch, Prince Avenue and Heritage.
