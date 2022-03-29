Noah Lee was the hero Friday (Mar. 25) in Winder-Barrow's 4-3 win over Lanier.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Lee stood at the plate with Evan Coleman 90-feet away at third base. Lee hit a moon shot to center field and Coleman tagged up for the winning score. Lee's clutch hitting carried over from the bottom of the fifth inning when he doubled to drive in two runs, tying the game 3-3. Caleb Gentry and Camden Hodge scored on Lee's double.
Winder-Barrow (11-7, 8-2 Region 8-AAAAAA) trailed throughout the first four-and-a-half innings. Lanier struck first with a fielder's choice in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldoggs responded on Ryan Ford's RBI double in the bottom of the first. The Longorns scored two more runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead.
Gentry earned the win with a flawless seventh inning complete with two strikeouts. Layton Pruitt started the game for the Bulldoggs, surrendering three runs on four hits over six innings, while striking out nine batters.
Winder-Barrow racked up ten hits in the game. Hodge, Lee, and Gentry each racked up multiple hits, Hodge went 3-for-4 at the plate.
The Bulldoggs attempt to sweep the Raiders Wednesday (Mar. 30) on the road, and Friday (Apr. 1) at home.
WINDER-BARROW 6, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 0
Brooks House and Ayden Hall combined for a complete game shutout Monday (Mar. 28) as Winder-Barrow defeated the Habersham Central 6-0. House allowed just four hits and the duo combined for four strikeouts.
The Bulldoggs were just as potent on offense. Isaac Reivitis was a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate, while Ryan Ford went 2-of-2 with a walk. Caleb Gentry went 2-of-4.
In the bottom of the second inning, Reivitis and Ford scored on Carson Royal's line drive to center field to give the Bulldoggs a 2-0 lead. They stretched the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third as Revitis and Ford hit RBI singles. Ryan McNally scored on Revitis's hit.
McNalley scored in the bottom of the fifth inning when pate Smith reached on a two-out error, and Evan Coleman scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 6th inning to make the score 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.