The air was ripe with competitiveness when Winder-Barrow (5-6 overall, 3-3 region) prepared to take on Eastside Tuesday night. However, the game itself didn’t end with that same feeling.
Eastside defeated Winder 13-1 in five innings after two six-run innings to pull away late in the game.
According to pitching coach Alyssa Johnson, the game could’ve ended differently with a small adjustment to the bullpen rotation.
“We had planned that (pitcher switch), and we almost had it down perfectly where that last batter would have been the last out,” Johnson reflected. “We would have come in and made that switch more smoothly. The biggest problem of not making that switch after that (batter) was Sidney (Methvin) not being warm yet.”
Senior Rylie Beddingfield got the start on the mound for the Lady Bulldoggs. She struck out five and walked three, while giving up eight hits and six runs.
Methvin pitched in relief; she struck out one and walked one, while giving up six hits and six runs.
The Eastside game was a huge one for Winder, as a win would’ve gone far for them in region seeding down the line. Eastside now is 2-0 against Winder this year, which gives them the tiebreaker in the standings.
Even so, the Lady Bulldoggs moved forward with their head held high. Rather, they’re taking it “game by game” and focusing on “having fun” on the field.
“The girls didn't seem defeated,” Johnson highlighted. “It's a little bit of a nail biter (with a loss), trying to think about where we're gonna finish out and planning ahead.”
Regardless of the struggles exhibited against Eastside, Winder-Barrow now looks to move forward when it takes on Clarke Central Wednesday.
“These girls have been going hard all summer,” Johnson said. “(Wednesday’s) gonna be a fresh day for them. They can come out and show how they want to show against Clarke.”
“It's a little bit of a blessing in disguise for us. But, they're gonna show up and they're gonna have a smile on their face and be ready to go tomorrow.”
