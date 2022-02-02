Winder-Barrow girls’ soccer team lost against South Gwinnett 4-2 on Friday (Jan. 28).
“I love the energy from the girls and how they responded to really tough conditions,” Said head coach Levi Karas. “Not only on the field but for the weather as well, I’m really proud.”
By halftime South Gwinnett (1-0-1, 0-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) was up 2-0 against the Bulldoggs (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA).
Regardless of the freezing temperatures, Mackenzie Callahan and Kylee Bennet were both able to score, and Isabella Vazquez was a force for defense against the Comets.
“We’re definitely going to focus on any type of weakness we see in the opponent and make sure we pounce on those opportunities as quickly as possible,” Karas stated about future games. “So to recognize where we see weaknesses, we look for the other opponents before us, making sure that we’re compact defensively. That’s where we’ll find our success.”
The Bulldoggs next game is against West Hall.
“We have a good game plan and we’re going to stick to it,” Karas Said. “As long as we maintain this level of resilience and responding under pressure, we’ll be fine.”
SOUTH GWINNETT 3, WINDER-BARROW 1
Winder-Barrow lost their first soccer game of the season to South Gwinnett 3-1 in Friday’s (Jan. 28) home game.
South Gwinnett was up 2-0 in the first half and held off the Bulldoggs throughout the second half.
The Bulldoggs (0-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) and the Comets (2-1, 0-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) both scored one point in the second half.
The Bulldoggs play West Hall on Tuesday (Feb. 1).
