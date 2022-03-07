Tim Loud signed with South Georgia Tech on Friday, March 4th for basketball.
Loud is only the third student in the past two years to sign for basketball at Winder-Barrow High School. He averaged 19 points per game this season, with three 30-point games and a high of 32. He had an average of 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals. Tim helped the team win a state playoff game, which hasn’t happened at Winder-Barrow in 20 years. What’s more, he made over 1,000 points this season, which hasn’t happened for a player since 2009.
Loud was raised in Louisiana and lived in Texas before moving to Winder.
“My biggest hurdle as a student was just getting used to people,” Loud said. “I’m from the south but I moved to Texas so coming back up here, it was a weird transition.”
Head coach Travis McDaniel recalls Loud as a little mischievous and uncoordinated in his freshman year.
“He was getting in a little bit of trouble, nothing crazy, just typical ninth grade stuff,” said McDaniel. “Over the years he’s just grown as a person on and off the court. A guy we can rely on to show up on time, show up early and help out the young kids when they need it.”
As a freshman, Loud knew he wanted to play basketball but was unaware of the opportunities the sport could offer him.
“When I came I was thinking I was just going to play basketball and just be a decent player,” Loud said. “I started seeing them transfer players into college and then that was my goal.”
Although Loud was committed to basketball, playing all four years of his high school career, even as a senior still had some hard days to push though.
“Sometimes I didn't want to work out, play or practice,” Loud said.
“It was hard putting in the work when you don't always feel like it.”
Despite the setbacks he experienced, McDaniel knew Loud’s potential and saw a great future for him.
“I've never had a coach like that before,” Tim said “He helped me in more than basketball too. When me and family weren't doing good he would come around even when I got on its nerves. I’d ignore him but he'd still come around to make sure I'm straight, make sure my grades were straight.”
South Georgia Tech has a great basketball program that is known to send players into division one or division two basketball, leading their athletes to play professionally. McDaniel and Loud have already met with their coach and are optimistic this is the perfect next step for him.
“You can really tell that the coach cares for his kids outside of just basketball,” McDaniel said. “To me, that's so important cause we're still molding men at this age.”
Loud will also be majoring in cosmetology for his barbering license.
“I’m just extremely proud of him and I can't say enough good things about him,” said McDaniel. “It just shows those younger guys that this is an option. That there's a way out of Winder, there's bigger things out there, and those things can be accomplished with hard work and perseverance.
