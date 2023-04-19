Winder-Barrow seniors Conyer Smith and Justice Billings both officially signed to play college basketball last Thursday after previously committing to their respective schools.
Smith signed to the Georgia College & State University Bobcats (GCSU) in Milledgeville, while Billings signed to the South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) in Americus.
“We get to recognize our student athletes that have excelled on the field and off the field in the classroom,” Winder-Barrow athletic director Jared Noblet said at the event. “These particular young men are great ambassadors for Winder-Barrow High School and have done a great job representing their community and the high school the last few years. It's always a special time, and we always have a lot of enjoyment when we can recognize these folks for some of their outstanding accomplishments.”
The two Bulldoggs held down the interior for Winder-Barrow for the past few years on the hardwood. This past season, they were both contributing factors to the Bulldoggs’ GHSA 8-5A Region Championship and subsequent Sweet 16 state playoff run.
“(Those accolades don’t) happen without the two twin towers out there – no doubt,” head coach Travis McDaniel said.
For his efforts, Billings was named to the Region 8–5A All-Region team. In his senior campaign he averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, while shooting an efficient 79% from the field.
Smith was also recognized for his season performance, being named to the Honorable Mention Region 8-5A team. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, while spreading the floor with his 35% from behind the arc.
For both of the “Twin Towers,” their path to signing wasn’t a straightforward one.
Smith spent the majority of his time in high school with the intent of signing to play football, rather than basketball. Smith was the starting quarterback for the Bulldoggs for the majority of his career.
However, he said the development of the transfer portal and player mobility made his journey to play football much more complicated, which led him to lean towards basketball instead. What’s more, McDaniel always believed he had the talent and the frame to be a scholarship-level player in basketball as well.
“There was so much time and effort put into football,” McDaniel reflected. “But then, he just kept growing. He was 6-foot-4 as a freshman, 6-foot-6 as a sophomore, 6-foot-7 as a junior to 6-foot-8 as a senior. Plus, he's always really enjoyed basketball.”
Meanwhile, Billings’ journey was complicated for a different reason. He struggled with his academics in terms of athletic eligibility. That issue cost him the first semester of his junior season. Billings worked hard from that point forward, fighting to get back to the basketball court and ended up coming out better overall.
“From that point, he just was on the straight and narrow,” McDaniel said. “He did a great job. He just kept getting better and better. He bought into everything that we preach in the program: attention to detail, communication, being on time, being there for all those things. He went from being considered one of our most unreliable dudes as a freshman or sophomore to one of those guys we knew we could count on. He was gonna be here every day and put in the work.”
“It's just really, really cool to see a guy transform and make the decision to change and then not just say it but put action behind it to do it.”
When making his college decision, Smith wanted to play for a school that he would have attended regardless of athletics.
“(Georgia College) would have been the school, even if I would have lost my scholarship or got hurt or injured,” Smith said. “That already made the decision easy. Almost all my family went to Georgia College. Once I got a scholarship, I had to take it. We felt that we made the right decision.”
As for Billings, the goal was always to play college basketball. Now that he has officially signed to SGTC, he now has the avenue to continue his basketball career. For these first two years, he plans to work on his core classes and develop at the next level before transferring to Division I or Division II school afterwards to continue his education and career.
The Bobcats are coming off a rough season, in which they posted a 9-18 record. In the middle of the season, they went on a nine-game losing streak, plummeting them to a 4-11 record at that point.
GCSU’s two leading rebounders were guards listed at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-2, respectively. Smith’s addition to the team as a 6-foot-8 forward makes him the tallest player on their team, which could provide extra length to a team that was toward the top of the Division II Peach Belt Conference last season.
Similarly, the Jets struggled last season, finishing with a record of 8-22. They went on two losing streaks of seven or more games.
Billings’ playstyle fits the rebounding and defending regimen that SGTC runs. The Jets ranked fourth in their division in rebounds and 46th in the entire National Junior College Athletic Association in blocks.
