The Winder-Barrow Touchdown Club recently provided 8,000 pounds of new weights for the school’s weight room.
“A lot of the weights are very old and dated,” said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, president of the Winder-Barrow Touchdown Club, highlighting the inherent need for the new weights.
“We needed upgraded weights and bars to replace those weights and other equipment that were very old and needed small repairs.”
The Touchdown Club and the football team hosted a Lift-a-Thon email fundraiser in hopes of raising enough money for the initiative. The proceeds from the event directly funded the purchase of the weights.
The football team has worked out with the weights for the past couple of weeks and the weights have made the training process easier.
“It changes everything for us,” Winder-Barrow football head coach Ed Dudley said.
“Just about doubles the amount of weight we had in the weight room. Lets us work our whole team out at one time. Really makes it a lot more efficient," he said.
Moreover, Dudley and the rest of the team is thankful for everything Smith and the Touchdown Club has done and will continue to do for the WBHS football program.
“We couldn’t run a good program without our Touchdown Club,” Dudley said. "They did a great job raising money and getting us some new weights.”
“Our mission is to provide support to the entire Winder-Barrow football program by off-setting costs associated with it,” Smith said.
“We have a Board of Directors that have fundraisers and manage the monies brought in. We essentially assist Coach Dudley with any costs that the school cannot fund.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.