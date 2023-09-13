A happy homecoming quickly turned into a disheartening drought for Winder-Barrow with a shutout loss. Its strong start to the 2023 season came to a screeching halt when it lost to Peachtree Ridge 46-0 Friday night.
The Bulldoggs pointed to a number of reasons for the blowout home loss.
Turnovers and sudden-change plays plagued WBHS throughout the game. Junior quarterback Evan Lynn threw two interceptions and Peachtree Ridge also blocked a punt.
“(We were) just putting those guys in a bad spot,” head coach Robert Paxia said. “Anytime you get a blocked punt, you're gonna lose the game.”
Offensively, the Bulldoggs couldn’t get going, which led to them getting shut out in the loss. Paxia attributes part of that to penalties in untimely situations.
“We just could never create a rhythm on offense,” Paxia said. “(Penalties) make it difficult as a play caller and as an offense to stay on track. When you're playing a really good football team like this, you've got to stay in front of the chains.”
Even with the loss, Paxia approaches the result as a learning opportunity for his team going forward.
“We've got to do a better job of just having a sense of urgency within ourselves,” Paxia said. We have a lot to play for, we have a lot to learn and we have a lot to do. Tonight is a great growing experience for us. You just got to learn and grow and get better. Everything we want is still right in front of us.”
Now, region play is afoot for the Bulldoggs.
Last season, they got off to a similar strong start, and things got shaky after a loss to Peachtree Ridge. Under a new coach, WBHS will hope to flip its trajectory back in the other direction in the six region games.
Winder’s region slate will start with Loganville – who isn’t having a stellar season by its standards, having already matched its loss total from last season. This presents an opportunity for the Bulldoggs.
“Everything is right in front of us,” Paxia said. “This game essentially doesn't mean anything. We start region play next week, and at that point, they all matter. (Each game is) a playoff game. (We have to) show up, show out and do what we have to do.”
