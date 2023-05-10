Winder-Barrow (24-12) had its state championship run ended Monday in a tiebreaker loss to McIntosh (30-6) on the road. The Bulldoggs stayed in it until the end, but the Chiefs were able to come away with the 5-2 win to advance.
The Bulldoggs opened the scoring in the game when Ryan Ford hit a solo homer on the first pitch of the game to take the early 1-0 lead. Gabe Tatum scored later in the game in the third inning on an error for Winder-Barrow’s second and final run.
From there, things took a turn in the game as the Chiefs hit a three-run homer in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, and they never looked back from there. They followed that up with two more runs in the fifth before clinching the win later on.
Blake Baldwin led things off on the mound for Winder-Barrow. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out one. Ayden Hall threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Winder-Barrow collected seven hits in the season-ending effort. Ford and Tatum each collected two hits to lead the Bulldoggs.
Saturday was a back-and-forth affair for both teams as McIntosh earned the first win and Winder-Barrow won the second game to save their season and send the series to a Game 3.
McIntosh won Game 1 in a convincing 10-3 fashion. It was a 2-2 game headed into the fifth inning, when McIntosh scored five runs to pull away. The Chiefs followed that up with a three-run sixth inning to put the game away.
Tatum toed the rubber for the Bulldoggs in Game 1, allowing five hits and two runs over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Clayton Rice, Hall and Brady Price each contributed in relief for Winder-Barrow.
The Bulldoggs tallied two home runs on the day. Layton Pruitt put one out in the fourth inning to tie things up 2-2. Tatum had a long ball of his own in the seventh inning in hopes of leading a comeback for Winder-Barrow. .
However, Game 2 was more positive for Winder-Barrow as it finished with a 3-0 season-saving win.
It was a defensive showdown between the two teams as no teams were able to score for the first three innings of the game.
However, the Bulldoggs broke that spell when Brooks House scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to open the game’s scoring.
They scored again in the sixth inning when Rice scored on a wild pitch. Then, Ford took a sacrifice fly to bring Jack Perno across home plate to make it a 3-0 game.
House led Winder-Barrow to victory on the mound with a complete game. The righthander lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking one.
