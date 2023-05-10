WBHS vs. McIintosh
Credit: Doug Bower

Winder-Barrow (24-12) had its state championship run ended Monday in a tiebreaker loss to McIntosh (30-6) on the road. The Bulldoggs stayed in it until the end, but the Chiefs were able to come away with the 5-2 win to advance.

The Bulldoggs opened the scoring in the game when Ryan Ford hit a solo homer on the first pitch of the game to take the early 1-0 lead. Gabe Tatum scored later in the game in the third inning on an error for Winder-Barrow’s second and final run.

