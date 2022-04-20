After a seven game winning streak, the Winder-Barrow High School Baseball team fell short to Buford 9-3 on Wednesday, April 13.
Buford got the lead early in this game with two singles and three runs in the first inning.
At the bottom of the first the Bulldoggs (16-8, 12-3 Region-8 AAAAAA) scored two runs after Camden Hodge homered on a line drive to right field allowing Caleb Gentry to score also.
Buford scored three more runs in the third inning. In the bottom of the third Hodge singled on a hard ground ball, scoring Evan Coleman to cut the deficit to 7-3.
Buford (22-5, 16-2 Region-8 AAAAAA) scored a run in the 5th inning, and in the 7th inning after a bunt allowed the last runner to score.
This loss came after winning Buford on Monday, April 11, on their turf 6-5.
Bulldoggs vs. Buford Thursday, April 14
The Winder-Barrow High School Baseball team overwhelmed Buford 13-3 on Thursday, April 14.
Their next home game will be on Wednesday, April 20, after playing at Shiloh on Monday April 18.
The Bulldoggs came in hot in the first inning after Ryan Ford hit a three-run home run.
Buford answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
But Winder-Barrow expanded its lead to 5-1 with a solo home run to right field by Cameron Hodge and a solo shot to center field from Ford.
Hodge hits another home run in the fifth scoring with Caleb Gentry.
Buford (22-5, 16-2 Region-8 AAAAAA) tried to come back in the fifth inning with two runs but that was not enough to overcome Winder-Barrow (16-8, 12-3 Region-8 AAAAAA).
The Bulldoggs put the game away by scoring six runs in the seventh inning with singles from Ford and Coleman, doubles by Gentry and Hodge, and an error on a ball put in play by Micheal Defrancisco to increase the lead to 13-3.
Layton Pruitt took the win for the Bulldoggs, allowing five hits and three runs in five innings while striking out four.
