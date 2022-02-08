Winder-Barrow’s Jayden Draper is heading to the GHSA State Wrestling Tournament this weekend (Feb. 10-12) after finishing 4th Saturday (Feb. 5) at the Class AAAAAA Section A Tournament.
Draper went 3-2 across the two-day tournament with two pinfall wins and a dramatic sudden victory in the consolation semifinals.
He started the event by pinning Barlow Tillman (Houston County) early in the second period. His winning ways continued in the quarterfinals where he pinned Brandon Conley (Rockdale County) late in the second period.
Draper suffered his first loss in the semifinals against Josh Sanders (Sprayberry). He recovered to defeat Palmer Epps (Lakeside-Evans) with a takedown in overtime 12-10. However, Draper’s day ended with a loss to Carson Chalk (Pope) in the 3rd place match.
