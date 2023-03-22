Apalachee (5-11 overall, 2-5 region) got back to winning after a seven-game slide, dating back to the end of February, with a 10-0 home win over Shiloh (4-11 overall, 0-9 region) Wednesday evening and a 5-2 road win over Shiloh Thursday.
Junior Traver Park threw a shutout to the Wildcats to the first win Wednesday. He pitched six innings, only allowing one hit and striking out three.
Senior shortstop Zack Bowman led Apalachee at the plate with five RBIs. He also hit a homer in the third.
The Wildcats came away with 11 hits total. Junior center-fielder Nate Valles, third baseman Colin Hedges and Bowman all had two runs each in the win.
In a game with more intensity, the Wildcats opened the scoring in the second inning on a Chase Carter RBI with Kade Greeson scoring. They continued the momentum in the top of the third with Hedges scoring on a TJ Wilson left-field line drive to take the 2-0 lead.
Both teams scored again in the next inning, leading to a 3-2 game heading into the fifth inning.
Defense became the story of the game across the next couple of innings, as the pitching for Apalachee continued its dominance. Judah Powell pitched five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight.
Errors by the Generals led to two Wildcat scores in the top of the second by Bowen Woodall and Hedges to seal the 5-2 win.
However, Apalachee was unable to take that momentum into Norcross (12-3 overall, 2-0 region) Monday night, suffering the 7-5 loss on the road.
The score was 3-3 headed into the bottom of the fifth, where the Blue Devils were able to score three runs – followed by one more in the sixth – to take the lead for the remainder of the game.
Despite out-hitting Norcross 7-6, the Wildcats were unable to come away with the win.
Valles led things off on the hill for Apalachee. The right-hander surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out six and walking one.
Park led the way for Apalachee with three runs. Hedges and Bowman also scored runs of their own in the loss.
