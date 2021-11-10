Banks County High School senior Tripp Williams will continue his collegiate baseball career at Chipola College next fall.
Chipola College, located in Marianna, Fla., is known for its excellence in education, but also its three national baseball championships.
Assistant coach Anthony Burke was present at the signing for Williams. Burke is the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach for the college.
“We are extremely excited to get Williams," he said. "A lot of scouts spoke to us and said we needed to take a look at him. He will make an impact on the mound for us."
Williams credits his success to his coaches, parents and high school teachers.
“They have pushed me to become the best that I can be," he said. "Being held accountable and bringing everything you have to the field are things they have taught me."
BCHS baseball coach Derrick Davis commented that Williams has a bright future ahead of him.
“He has unlimited potential, and this is a great opportunity for him," he said. "We wish him the best and cannot wait to see where this takes him."
The Leopard baseball team will begin its spring season in February where Williams will play a vital role for the team this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.