The Bulldoggs scored their first signing as the team heads into a new season as Winder-Barrow freshman Camden Hodge elected to join a different team of ‘Doggs — the Georgia Bulldogs.

Following his commitment, Hodge will play out his high school career with Winder-Barrow. He will transition to the University of Georgia after he graduates in 2025.

