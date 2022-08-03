The Bulldoggs scored their first signing as the team heads into a new season as Winder-Barrow freshman Camden Hodge elected to join a different team of ‘Doggs — the Georgia Bulldogs.
Following his commitment, Hodge will play out his high school career with Winder-Barrow. He will transition to the University of Georgia after he graduates in 2025.
Hodge enters the 2023 season looking to sustain or increase his level of production from the 2022 season. He was second on the team in batting average, hitting for .397 through the year. Overall, he was efficient at bat for the Bulldoggs, posting splits of .397/.472/.782 and boasting best slugging percentage on the team.
What’s more, he was effective in putting points on the board, scoring 21 runs, including seven home runs. He also poured in 31 hits for 26 RBIs, seven doubles and a triple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.