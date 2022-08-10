On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Bulldogs hosted a team scrimmage at home for family, friends and other associates of the team to view a live team practice.
During the scrimmage, the team ran through a number of situational drills, such as the two-minute drill, red zone drills and the goal line offense drill. The goal of these drills is to establish comfort in various scenarios that teams often see during the regular season and playoffs.
Head coach Ed Dudley utilized the scrimmage to enforce a “tough” teaching method. There are a number of younger players who are starting on this Winder-Barrow team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, so he believes it is necessary for the prosperity of the team going into this season and future years.
“You have to be hard on them, because they have to learn to get up when they get knocked down, both in football and in life,” Dudley said after the scrimmage.
While there were spots that were “kind of ugly” from his squad, Dudley was pleased by his team’s performance overall, especially with both the run game and passing game in the red zone.
“I thought the effort was good,” Dudley said. “We still have a lot of work to do in one week.”
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Friday, Aug. 12 in a scrimmage against Gainesville at 7:30 p.m.
