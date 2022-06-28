Winder-Barrow High School hosted a summer basketball league June 20 -23 and competed against nearby high schools, including Gainesville, Monroe-Area, Archer, Cherokee Bluff, Grayson, Social Circle, Oconee, North Oconee and more.
One of the Bulldoggs’ marquee matchups was Social Circle, who they defeated 58-53 in a tough battle Wednesday night. Senior Jeremiah Holloway scored 24 points, while pouring in six rebounds and four assists to help secure the win.
Winder-Barrow also won its matchup with Gainesville 69-59 in a dogfight. Holloway again powered the team to the win, this time with a 27-point performance, while dishing six assists in the effort. However, this win was a concerted effort with junior Tyrin Sims scoring 13 points and freshman Jerrin Samuel with 12.
“We’ve been able to get a lot of young guys some good looks against quality competition,” said head basketball coach Travis McDaniel about the benefits of the summer league. “We wanted to see if we can make that next step.
McDaniel the summer league also gives the older players a unique opportunity to help and encourage the younger players.
The varsity team closed out the week at 4-0.
The Bulldoggs will continue working next week, but will take a break in July to allow players to work out independently or within their AAU circuits.
All WBHS basketball operations will resume in August.
