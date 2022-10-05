The Bulldoggs (3-3) suffered their third consecutive loss Friday to the Jefferson Dragons, as they fell 21-0 on the road.
Winder-Barrow (WBHS) struggled with mistakes throughout the contest – some more detrimental than others.
Penalties plagued the team, especially in the first half. On its penultimate drive of the first half, three consecutive penalties – an illegal shift call, in addition to two ineligible receiver downfield calls – forced the Bulldoggs to punt on a huge drive.
One penalty-caused punt resulted in a scoring drive by the Dragons at the end of the first half. Although a 67-yard Jefferson touchdown was called back after only three snaps, the Dragons scored only two plays later on a 57-yard touchdown to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.
“Those penalties are just something we’re going to have to run the heck out of them on Monday,” head coach Ed Dudley said following the loss.
“We were not very disciplined when we needed to be, and it showed up on the scoreboard.”
WBHS failed to build momentum on any of its drives through the first half. Each time the Bulldoggs made a significant play, they followed it with stagnant offense, forcing them into a punt.
One costly example of this came towards the end of the half. The Bulldoggs went for it on fourth-and-short, but a bad snap resulted in a fumble and turnover-on-downs. When the Dragons took over, they immediately turned that into points on a 43-yard touchdown connection to go up 14-0 in the game.
WBHS is known for its run game but was unable to build much momentum on the ground against Jefferson. As a whole, the Bulldoggs only had 48 total yards rushing on 28 attempts.
Senior Tyreeck Hall took a significant step back, rushing for 20 yards. For context, he was second in the whole state of Georgia in rushing just a couple weeks ago.
The passing game was not much better for the Bulldoggs. Senior quarterback Conyer Smith only passed for 87 yards.
“We’re gonna have to do some soul searching, come back, make changes and try to break out of this rut next week,” Dudley said.
Winder-Barrow will look to finally get back in the win column when the Bulldogs return home Friday to take on region rival Flowery Branch.
