Former Bulldog national champion and Winder native Drake Bernstein has been promoted to head coach of the University of Georgia women's tennis program effective at the end of this season, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks, announced Monday.

Currently, Bernstein is serving as associate head coach under legendary head coach Jeff Wallace, who recently announced his retirement effective at the end of this season after 38 years at the helm. The Bulldogs are 24-4 and the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championships with a round of 16 match slated for Friday in Athens at 5 p.m. against Oklahoma.

