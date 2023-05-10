Former Bulldog national champion and Winder native Drake Bernstein has been promoted to head coach of the University of Georgia women's tennis program effective at the end of this season, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks, announced Monday.
Currently, Bernstein is serving as associate head coach under legendary head coach Jeff Wallace, who recently announced his retirement effective at the end of this season after 38 years at the helm. The Bulldogs are 24-4 and the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championships with a round of 16 match slated for Friday in Athens at 5 p.m. against Oklahoma.
"Drake has continued to elevate our women's tennis program on a national level during his 11 seasons as the associate head coach, and he is more than ready for this opportunity," said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. "He knows what it takes to be a national champion and how to achieve success both on and off the court. Drake has helped lead Georgia to SEC and NCAA championships, and I know the program will continue to experience this same level of success under his leadership."
During his tenure with the women's tennis program, the Bulldogs have tallied a 233-51 record (.820 winning percentage). Also, Georgia has earned 10 consecutive NCAA tournament bids (the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Bulldogs have captured an ITA National Team Indoors Championship (2019), three SEC Championships (2013, 2019, 2021), and three SEC Tournament Titles (2014, 2021, 2023) with a final national ranking inside the top five six times.
Bernstein has played an integral part in the development of 36 All-SEC honorees, 34 All-Americans, 31 ITA Scholar-Athletes, three SEC Freshman of the Year selections, two SEC Players of the Year, and one National Player of the Year. Additionally, he serves as the lead recruiter, traveling across the globe and to various Grand Slam tournaments, securing some of the world's top tennis student-athletes.
Before returning to Georgia, Bernstein spent one year at the University of Alabama, where he helped guide the Crimson Tide to an 18-5 record, including an SEC Western Division championship. The 2012 squad finished the season ranked No. 11 (the highest program final ranking) and played host to an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history.
Bernstein graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management in 2011. A four-year letterman for the Bulldogs, Bernstein compiled a 112-44 singles record and 84-56 mark in doubles and ranks 16th all-time in combined career wins. He was a part of Georgia's 2008 national championship team, and the Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA semifinals in three of his four seasons.
Following graduation, Bernstein logged a brief professional playing career, highlighted by a win over the top-seed and 12th-ranked doubles duo Rajeev Ram and Scott Lipsky at the BB&T Atlanta Open.
Bernstein is married to the former Cassidy McComb of Henderson, Nev. She was a four-time All-American and a member of Georgia's 2008 and 2009 national championship gymnastics teams. A 2011 UGA graduate, McComb was named the 2008 SEC Freshman of the Year and the 2011 SEC All-Around champion. They have two children, Brody, and Cashton.
Statement from New Georgia Women's Tennis Coach Drake Bernstein:
"First, I want to thank President Jere Morehead and J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks for giving me the opportunity to lead the Georgia women's tennis program. Their support for our program, athletic department and university is second to none. Josh is continuing to build a special athletic department and I am thrilled to be a part of the future.
I would like to thank my family for all their sacrifices to get to this point. My parents gave up practically all their weekends to take me through the junior tennis ranks and help get me an opportunity at UGA. My wife Cassidy (a former Bulldog herself) has been so supportive of the team and the time demands that come along with being a coach.
Also, I want to thank Jeff Wallace for his leadership and guidance not only for the last 11 years with me, but for all he gave to this program for 38 seasons. He immediately put UGA women's tennis on the map and has maintained a level of excellence that is almost unfathomable. He took a chance on me as a 22-year-old and has played a huge role in my growth both as a coach and as a family man.
I'd also like to thank all the support staff at UGA for making the student-athlete experience at Georgia first-class. We would not be where we are at today without the hard work of people like Ford Williams, Katrin Koch, Dr. Dylan Firsick and his staff, Jeff Puryear, Kyle Odom, Sarah Hebberd, Jeremy Joffray, Whitney Burton, Glada Horvat, and Leigh Futch to name a few. Of course, working alongside Manny Diaz, Jamie Hunt and Will Reynolds on the men's side is inspiring every day with the energy and love that they bring to the courts as well.
I am eager for the opportunity to carry on the tradition that Jeff has created. Our program will continue to be built on love for UGA, the Bulldog Nation, the love of the game and each other. I firmly believe that there is no better college tennis experience in the country. I look forward to coaching and recruiting student-athletes who will embrace wearing red and black and all that it means to be a Bulldog.
Our focus now is on making this 2023 NCAA Tournament a special run and sending out Jeff, our graduate Meg and seniors Anna and Lea out on top as they have all given so much to this program and community. We are excited for the challenge that Oklahoma will bring here Friday night at 5 p.m. and are excited to play in front of the greatest fans in the country at home one more time this season."
Statement from Georgia Women's Tennis Coach Jeff Wallace:
"I am thrilled that Drake Bernstein is being named head coach of the University of Georgia women's tennis program. He has done an outstanding job. There is no better person to lead one of the elite programs in the country. I am super excited for him and his family and know he will continue to do an incredible job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.