Over the past two weekends, Banks County Parks and Recreation has held its Virtual Fishing Tournament in honor of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday. Young angler’s from around Banks County got out on the water at various popular fishing holes and came up with some big catches. In order to submit their entries, each participant received a unique code and was required to take photo of the fish next to a measuring device with their code visible in the photo.
There was a winner in each category and they are as follows:
•Landyn Hyde – largest Bass with a 20” catch.
•Isaias Reyna – largest Catfish with a 23” catch.
•Parker Sims – largest Trout with a 17” catch.
