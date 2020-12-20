The Banks County wrestlers traveled to Stephens County on December 19, and even with only eight of their starters, the team had seven place in the top three of the tournament.
In the weight class of 113, Jacob Voyles placed first.
In the 120 weight class, Angel Cruz placed second.
In the 126 weight class, Elijah Mullins placed third.
In the 138 weight class, Evan Clark placed first.
In the 160 weight class, Kellon Walley placed second.
In the 170 weight class, Roman Haynes placed 2nd.
In the 285 weight class, Eli Ward placed third.
Coach Hanley said that he only took eight of his 14 starters, and having most of the team finish in the top three is a confidence builder for the team. The team has consistently become stronger throughout the season, especially for top wrestlers such as Clark, Haynes, and Walley. Hanley is relying on his upperclassmen to help lead his heavy-loaded freshmen class.
The team will resume action on January 5 at Lumpkin County.
