The Banks County High School wrestling team has continued its winning streak by winning the Arrowhead Classic at Stephens County.
“Our boys are fighting back, despite not having many of our starters," said Coach Kasey Hanley. "They are fighting through and really stepping up."
The team finished first and had seven champions to add their existing record. The team had seven champions the week before at the DMarlow Tournament.
First place finishers included Jacob Voyles, Angel Cruz, Elijah Mullins, Jaxon Mitchell, Cam Cooper, Mason Dodd, and Robert Walker.
The team also had top finishes from Draike McDonald, Kellon Walley (2nd), Xander Ledford, Lucious Bowden, Cade Herrin (3rd), Joseph Armstrong, Danny Evans, Aucy Jacobs and Gavin Caldwell (4th).
