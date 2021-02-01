The Banks County High School wrestling team lost two closes matches and won a close one, but it wasn’t enough for the Leopard grapplers, and they finished in fifth place at the state tournament.
The Leopards lost their first match against Lovett 37-33. The loss didn’t stop the Leopards long, as they quickly rebounded and beat Toombs County 42-36. Because of the loss, the Leopards were in the consolation semifinals and lost 42-38. Both losses were one match for the Leopards.
Coach Kasey Hanley commented that losing the matches didn’t hurt the team as much as getting pinned.
“We will have to shift our focus to traditional state,” said the coach.
Wrestlers that went undefeated for the tournament were Evan Clark, Kellon Walley, Elijah Mullins and Josh Stapleton.
The team will host the individual state round this Friday at the Leopard Den.
