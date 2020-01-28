SOCCER
JACKSON CO. GIRLS
•Coach: Matt Maier
•Key players: Ivy Bell (Sr., forward-mid fielder), Montgomery Garland (Sr., midfielder) Kayley Medrano (Sr., defender)
•Strengths: Matt Maier’s team, three-time defending region championship, is strong at all levels this season with a mix of veteran leadership and “youthful energy,” according to the coach.
•Weaknesses: Past the Panthers’ starters, there’s not much experience on the bench. Maier said 17 freshmen tried out for the team with 10 making the varsity squad. That means all bench spots will be occupied by freshmen.
•Region outlook: As the reigning region champion three years in a row with a streak of 26 wins in 8-AAA play, Jackson County’s expectation is to win the region title. All eyes will be on the Panthers’ March 20 game at Jefferson. Jackson County won last year’s game in 11 rounds of PKs. “It was a good game last year and I expect it to be the same this year,” he said.
•Season outlook: As with the region, Jackson County’s expectation is to win the state championship. “We have the talent, skill and mindset to go all the way,” Maier said. “Now we just need breaks to go our way instead of the other way.”
JEFFERSON GIRLS
•Coach: Molly McCarty
•Key players: Margo Perry (Sr.), Ally-Kate Navas (Sr.), Val LaDue (Sr.), Sarah LaMar (Sr.), Chloe Hopcraft (Sr.), Sierra Tresner (Sr.), Kristin Dean (Sr.), Makenna Lay (Sr.) and Halie Vaughan (Sr.)
•Strengths: Coach Molly McCarty, who guided the Dragons to the Final Four last year, points to team chemistry, academics, gains in the weight room and skill development.
•Weaknesses: “As with all high school teams whose players may play at various clubs, molding them and building team unity is always a challenge,” McCarty said.
•Region outlook: Jefferson finished as region runners-up last year after a loss to Jackson County that went 11 rounds of PKs. “Obviously, it should be a war again with Jackson County,” McCarty said. “I respect all teams in our region, especially the ones that are close, because most of the girls play with each other in club season.”
•Season outlook: McCarty, whose program has advanced to two Final Fours in the last three years, said she’s encouraged with the leadership from her team, and not just from the seniors. “The seniors we have now are the freshmen I started with, and I am very encouraged with how they have built and contributed to the culture of Jefferson soccer,” McCarty said. It has been a collective effort from all parties — parents, players, coaches, community — to be where we are today. We are excited for the season.”
TENNIS
JEFFERSON GIRLS
•Coach: Kimberly Boswell
•Key players: Sydney Tyler (Sr.), Sarah Moore (Sr.), Gracie Beem (Sr.) and Julia Main (Sr.)
•Strengths: Coach Kimberly Boswell said her team has grown up playing tennis together, with the junior and seniors having been teammates for the last five or six years. “There is a pride among this team, a sense of loyalty and support to one another,” Boswell said. “They have an unbreakable bond on and off the courts, and they share a common goal to succeed again this season.”
•Weaknesses: Jefferson lost some key starters off last year’s Region 8-AAA championship team with younger talent having to step into those roles. “Other teams in our region are on the hunt for the region title, so they'll be coming to the matches ready for a showdown,” Boswell said. “Most of their players will have experience, and a score to settle.”
•Region outlook: Boswell said Morgan County and Franklin County are the teams to keep an eye on in the region as the Dragons try to defend their title. “They are consistently strong, year after year,” the coach said.
•Season outlook: Boswell remains optimistic that her team can pick up where it left off, despite the loss of some starters from last season. “Our top two players, Sydney (Tyler) and Sarah (Moore), will probably face the steepest competition. But, they've also been practicing all year, and they are just as hungry for a repeat title. They play an offensive game, and they're driven not to lose.”
JEFFERSON BOYS
•Coach: Dawson Bryan
•Key players: Marcus Berninger, James Smith, Luke Forrester and Chase Tyner
•Strengths: Senior Marcus Berninger, an all-region and all-area selection for three years, returns as do three starters from last year’s Final Four team: James Smith, Luke Forrester and Chase Tyner. “Those four will be needed to provide leadership for our younger players and help turn this group into a team who can build on the success of the last few years,” coach Dawson Bryan said. Berninger and Smith will serve as team captains. Jefferson also has 15 players on its roster, the program’s most ever. “We also have some guys that played JV last year that should provide some depth and flexibility for our lineup, so I am excited about that,” Bryan added.
•Weaknesses: Jefferson will be extremely young this season with just two seniors and two juniors on the roster. The Dragons lost three senior starters from last year’s squad. Most of the team will consist of freshmen and sophomores, “so they will be thrown in the fire so to speak a little this year,” Bryan said.
•Region outlook: Jefferson won the region title a year ago, but will have its work cut out for it to win another, according to Bryan, who said the region is strong. “But I think, in the long run, playing in a region like ours gets everyone prepared to play in the state competition,” he said.
•Season outlook: Jefferson’s schedule is loaded with tough non-competition including Buford, Gainesville, Peachtree Ridge and Elbert County, which were all state playoff teams last year. The Dragons will also participate in the Granger Invitational, one of the tougher high school tournaments in the state. “Throw our region schedule in the mix, and we have a very challenging schedule,” Bryan said. “Our guys understand that we schedule matches like this to get ourselves ready to play our best tennis at the end of the year. I look forward to how they step up and play on a big stage.”
