This Friday and Saturday, Jug Tavern Park will be transformed into a camping oasis for an overnight camping experience.
This fun, family-friendly event is great for all ages and camping experience levels.
Whether you want to bring a tent or have one set up for you, the event offers reservation options for everyone.
The reservation for bringing your own tent is $10 for a 15x15 campsite that will be available to set up all camping wares.
A tent rental from the City of Winder is $50 and also includes a 15x15 campsite with a tent already set up.
Each site is meant to accommodate four.
Remember to bring bedding and camping gear.
In addition to the unique experience of camping out at Winder's Jug Tavern Park, campers can enjoy a movie, live entertainment, yard games, crafts, food trucks and free s’mores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.