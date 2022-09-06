Malaki Starks, a Jefferson native had himself a day for the Dawgs on Saturday in their season opener against the Oregon Ducks.
Starks led the defense as a true freshman with eight tackles and made several huge plays for the Dawgs. His interception at the eight yard line will go down in history as one of the greatest defensive plays in history. Senior defensive back Chris Smith said, “Malaki Starks, like I’ve been talking about him all fall camp, he’s a great player. I seen him do that a bunch of times, so definitely one of the greatest interceptions I ever seen. He laid out for that one. I was just excited. I couldn’t believe he made the play. But yeah, I think it’s big for him. I think y’all are going to continue to see great things out of him.”
Head Coach Kirby Smart gave Starks high praises after the game. “Well, he’s been probably our most productive defensive back all camp, which means he get
lots of hands on balls. Batted balls; he knocked down balls; he had picks. He’s a good football player.
We wanted to get him in the game early, and fortunately it was a play where he was one-on-one, and he made a really good play on the ball. He’s an incredible athlete, has good speed. He’s got a lot to learn and I thought he played with great composure today, and he could be a really talented player.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action at Sanford Stadium this Saturday at 4:00pm against Samford.
