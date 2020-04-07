Like most of the country, Georgia is under a statewide shelter-in-place order in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths from COVID-19 across the state and the U.S. continued to skyrocket this week.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, there were 9,156 confirmed cases in Georgia and 348 reported deaths from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That was an increase of more than 1,500 cases and 54 deaths since the department’s 7 p.m. report Monday, April 6.
There were 42 confirmed cases in Barrow County as of 7 p.m. Tuesday (up from 29 cases Monday) and three reported deaths — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying conditions, according to the department.
The state is also reporting 1,899 hospitalizations (20.7 percent of all cases) and more than 33,800 tests being conducted and processed, over 2,600 more since Monday night.
The state has not released any data on how many people have recovered from COVID-19 or how many people have been hospitalized on a county-by-county basis.
State officials have said the number of actual cases is likely far higher due to the lack of readily-available testing for everyone and the prioritization of testing those who are really sick and "medically vulnerable" people such as those in long-term care facilities as well as health care workers and first responders. Officials are also expecting the numbers to increase as the state's daily testing capacity is boosted through a plan implemented last week by Gov. Brian Kemp and the University System of Georgia.
A DPH spokesperson also told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday there is a lag in reporting death totals.
The number of cases and the daily death toll in the state are currently expected to peak around April 21.
Fulton County still had the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,185 and 39 deaths. Dougherty County in southwest Georgia had the most deaths (56) and had 973 confirmed cases. DeKalb County had 673 cases and 11 deaths; Cobb County had 566 cases and 29 deaths; and Gwinnett County had 540 cases and 13 deaths as of Tuesday night.
Also around Barrow, Hall County had shot up to 215 confirmed cases but had not reported any deaths. Clarke County had 78 cases and nine deaths; Oconee County had 33 cases and had its first death reported Tuesday; Walton County had 25 cases and two deaths; Jackson County had 23 cases and no deaths; Madison County had nine cases and one death; and Banks County had four cases and no deaths.
The department is updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily — at noon and 7 p.m.
SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER
The statewide shelter-in-place order signed by Kemp took effect Friday, April 3, and runs at through at least Monday, April 13, though Kemp is expected to extend it. The governor was scheduled to give an updated briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Under the order, people must remain home unless they are traveling to obtain food, groceries or medicine, or engaging in similar activity for the well-being of others such as family members and pets.
They can also travel to work or medical appointments, assist with "critical infrastructure" or perform outdoor exercise activities as long as "social distancing" requirements — at least 6 feet of space between every person — are adhered to. People may golf or go to state parks, but must comply with the social distancing requirements.
Businesses that are considered "critical infrastructure" are required to take several steps to remain open — including, among several others, screening employees for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and staggering shifts and having employees telework when possible.
All other businesses that aren't considered critical infrastructure are allowed to only perform minimum basic operations and follow additional protocols while being closed to the public.
Restaurants are allowed to provide drive-thru and curbside pick-up, but no dine-in service.
Bars, night clubs, gyms, fitness centers, entertainment facilities and all grooming establishments (hair and beauty salons, nail salons, massage parlors, etc.) are ordered to close.
Churches are allowed to have services and funerals can be held, but only if the same social distancing requirements are followed. State officials have identified church services and funerals as sources of huge community outbreaks.
On Friday, the governor deputized all sheriffs to enforce the order.
The full order and a frequently-asked questions document produced by the governor’s office can be found at gov.georgia.gov.
The statewide order largely tracked with stay-at-home orders enacted over the previous week by Barrow County and the municipalities of Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Bethlehem. The Winder City Council voted on March 31 not to enact the recommended stay-at-home order that the others approved and instead stuck with its current emergency measures in place, including a nighttime curfew. But the state order superseded that decision.
‘TAKE PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY’
State officials on Tuesday continued to stress the importance of people following the shelter-in-place order.
“We know that increased testing means the number of positive cases will increase. But along with that, we are also seeing further spread of COVID-19 throughout Georgia,” DPH commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a news release. “We can stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia, but every Georgian must take personal responsibility now and follow the prevention guidance to keep this deadly virus from taking any more precious lives.”
The CDC is recommending that cloth face coverings be worn by people when out in public, particularly in grocery stores and pharmacies.
The nationwide numbers continued to grow bleaker Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases approached 390,000 and the reported death toll surpassed 12,000.
The U.S. surgeon general issued a stark warning in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday, April 5, saying the next two weeks would be "our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized."
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
The Northeast Health District of the DPH, which includes Barrow County, announced Tuesday it would offering drive-through testing by referral only at a mobile clinic in Barrow. The location was not disclosed. The district had already opened a mobile clinic for referrals in Athens.
The clinic is for people who are mildly ill and do not require medical care or hospitalization, and you must fall into one of the following three categories:
•health care workers and other first responders.
•people working with and caring for vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facility staff.
•people living and working in congregate settings where the disease can spread rapidly.
Providers who would like to refer patients to the mobile clinic should call 706-340-0996. Members of the general public who do not have a doctor or health care provider may also call the number to see if they are eligible for testing at the location.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is also available at 844-442-2681.
