More than 1,000 people in Georgia — and at least four from Barrow County — have now died from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Since Monday, April 27, the department, which had been updating the figures on its online coronavirus tracker twice daily for the past month, has switched to doing regular hourly updates.
As of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, there had been 24,864 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak and 1,036 deaths (a mortality rate of 4.2 percent out of known cases). More than 600 additional cases and 36 more deaths had been confirmed since 8:30 p.m. Monday. There had been 4,899 hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak (19.8 percent of known cases) with 1,111 people being placed into intensive-care units as of the 10:25 p.m. update Tuesday.
The state does not track the number of people who have recovered from the virus. And the World Health Organization has warned that people who have already had it and recovered are not necessarily immune to a second infection.
The number of cases in Georgia is continuing to rise as the state conducts tests at a more rapid rate. As of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, more than 140,200 tests had been conducted. The DPH will be updating that total twice daily.
But the latest numbers also aren't a real-time representation of the extent of the virus, which makes daily trends more difficult to track. DPH officials have acknowledged there is a lag in their data from the time cases are first tested and confirmed to when they are submitted to the state for reporting purposes.
"Confirmed cases over the last 14 days may not be accounted for due to illnesses yet to be reported, or test results may still be pending," officials said.
As of 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting 124 cases and four deaths in Barrow County, along with 38 hospitalizations of Barrow County residents.
But those numbers are likely much higher.
Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation on East May Street reported four more cases at its facility Tuesday and now has 23 confirmed cases — 21 employees and two residents. The facility's administrator said assistance had been requested from the state to provide testing for all its residents and to send emergency staffers.
And Northeast Georgia Health System reported a total of 101 Barrow County residents are being or have been treated across its hospitals — an increase of six since Monday.
At Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were 11 patients positive for COVID-19 currently being treated there and five more patients awaiting test results. Three positive patients had been released since Monday, bringing that total to 14 people.
Three Barrow County residents had died at NGHS facilities as of Tuesday, according to officials.
As of Tuesday morning, NGHS reported 153 positive patients and 112 more awaiting results across its facilities. The total of 265 was up from 254 Monday morning.
Of the 153 positive patients, 88 were at NGMC Gainesville, 24 were at NGMC Braselton, 21 were at New Horizons Limestone in Gainesville, 11 were at NGMC Barrow and nine were NGMC Lumpkin.
Of the 28 deaths reported by the system, 17 were in Hall County.
State officials have said there is encouraging data to show the virus' growth has slowed in Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp has used that — along with expanded testing and capacity, relaxed testing criteria and increased hospital space — as a basis to begin reopening sectors of the state's battered economy.
There are conflicting models over whether Georgia has seen its peak with the virus, and the peak time could vary from region to region in the state. NGHS officials have said, based on their modeling, that northeast Georgia may not see the worst until well into May.
Public health experts have warned that "reopening" states too soon could lead to another spike in infections and deaths.
Kemp said Monday he had not decided yet whether the statewide shelter-in-place order, currently in effect through Thursday night, would be lifted. He continued to urge the state's elderly and "medically fragile" residents to shelter in place through at least May 13, though that recommendation could be extended as well.
“We really have to watch the data hard over the next two weeks,” Kemp said.
Nationwide, there were over 1 million confirmed cases and more than 58,300 deaths as of Tuesday night.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
In addition to the most common symptoms — fever, dry cough, shortness of breath — the CDC has recently added six more commonly-seen symptoms to its list. Those include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste and/or smell.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681. You can also go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.
You can also now set up a free screening by going to AugustaHealth.org, downloading the AU Health ExpressCare app on your smartphone or calling 706-721-1852. Those who meet testing criteria will be contacted by staff to schedule a test at the closest or most convenient location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.