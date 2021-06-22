In a split, 3-2 vote Tuesday, June 22, the Statham City Council approved a balanced $4.57 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022 after a successful push by councilman Dwight McCormic to substitute funding for new sidewalks in place of the purchase and outfitting of one of two new vehicles the city’s police department was seeking.
The council’s special-called meeting Tuesday came a week after the five-member body failed to take a vote June 15 on the proposed budget during a meeting that at times grew contentious over Mayor Joe Piper’s proposal to gut $130,000 in sidewalk funding that had been sought by McCormic and councilwoman Hattie Thrasher and included in earlier versions of the spending plan.
Thrasher and councilwoman Tammy Crawley supported McCormic’s motion Tuesday to take $53,500 from the police department’s budget — slashing half of the department’s proposed total for vehicle purchases and half of the total for vehicle maintenance and repairs — and roll that money into a project that McCormic said would fund the construction of sidewalks along Broad Street between 8th Street and Hammond Road.
The action takes the police department’s budgeted expenditures for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, just under $1 million, but the department’s budget has still been set at roughly $175,000 over its FY21 appropriations, largely thanks to the budgeted addition of two new police officers.
McCormic suggested the city could later purchase the second new police truck through a budget amendment if the city sees revenue increases over the course of FY22, while the budget approved Tuesday allows for the sidewalk project, which he contends is a critical public-safety matter, to get underway.
“I think it’s a pretty decent compromise and it’s sensible,” said McCormic, who had made an unsuccessful motion at the council’s June 15 meeting to include $40,000 for sidewalk funding.
But council members Gary Venable and Betty Lyle, who have said over the last month that changes made to balance the budget shouldn’t be made at the expense of the police department, voted against McCormic’s motion.
“I can’t agree with cutting the police department budget,” Venable said. “I’d rather just keep the budget as it is and fully fund the police department and (possibly sidewalks later in the year) if funds are available.”
RECAP OF JUNE 15 BUDGET DISCUSSION
Tuesday’s vote came amid a stalemate the council had reached last week after spending several hours over the course of four different meetings discussing the budget, including a more than two-hour work session June 10, where Piper and Venable presented their proposals for eliminating what was a $349,000 deficit at the end of a June 3 discussion.
Both Venable’s and Piper’s plans included adding more than $120,000 in net revenues for the sale of the city’s old public works building. The biggest difference was Venable’s included $130,000 for sidewalks and proposed deeper cuts to contingencies in various departments, while the mayor’s scrapped funding for sidewalks entirely. Piper has said the city should wait until it has a better plan in place with firmer numbers and more available funding for the sidewalks, which have been proposed to run along Hammond Road and continue along Broad Street to its intersection with 8th Street and down to the end of Peters Street.
McCormic, who missed most of the June 10 meeting when he had to leave early to tend to a family matter, objected to Piper’s proposal, which the mayor said he worked on throughout that day, not being provided to the council until shortly before the meeting.
“There were some significant changes (from the June 3 meeting) that needed discussion,” McCormic said at the June 15 meeting. “I was willing to come to the table and make some concessions. I think the council will agree we were completely blindsided by the changes, and I don’t feel comfortable approving (the budget) right now.”
That comment touched off a tense back-and-forth between McCormic and Piper, with the councilman decrying what he viewed as a “lack of transparency” and the mayor chiding him for not coming to the previous meeting prepared to make his own recommendations or offering them afterward.
“You didn’t do your homework,” Piper said to McCormic.
McCormic eventually made a motion, which failed for lack of a second, to approve the budget with a change that would have added $40,000 to the budget for a portion of the sidewalks in place of a portion of the $73,000 that had been proposed for two new police vehicles.
Piper, for a second time in recent weeks, suggested McCormic was advocating shortchanging or “defunding the police,” a claim that the councilman has pushed back on.
“Don’t start that crap with me,” McCormic said, prompting Piper to bang his gavel and say, “Enough.”
“You, enough,” McCormic retorted, reiterating that he supports the police department, which, in addition to the new officers and vehicle, will see starting salary increases, Covid-19 hazard pay and cost-of-living raises along with other city employees.
“The only thing I’m saying is that we take a (closer) look at where we’re spending the money,” McCormic said. “That’s not such a bad thing.”
McCormic later apologized to the mayor, council and those in attendance at the end of the June 15 meeting for “my outburst.” Piper made no further comments.
After McCormic’s motion died, Venable motioned to approve the budget as presented with the stipulation that the city look at using excess revenues to fund a portion of the sidewalk project. But that motion also fell by the wayside.
“I’m not 100-percent on board with everything in it by any means,” Venable said, appealing to the council to come to a compromise. “At the end of the day, we’re supposed to find solutions to everything.”
Venable said he ultimately supported the mayor’s proposed budget because it fully funded police, public works, well exploration that he has advocated for as critical to helping the city achieve water independence and therefore long-term financial sustainability, and pay raises for employees.
“Our goals are to keep our employees, to become more competitive so we can attract and retain employees, and that’s what we’re attempting to do here,” he said.
