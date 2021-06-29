After a rarely-used procedural maneuver by Mayor Joe Piper, the Statham City Council on Tuesday, June 29, approved a revised budget for fiscal year 2022, ending a month-long and at-times contentious process just in time for the city to continue operations past the end of FY21 on June 30.
The passage of what was the proposed $4.57 million balanced budget that Piper presented to the council earlier this month came one week after the body approved a different version that he ultimately vetoed due to his contention that it jeopardized public safety in the city by cutting some police funds in lieu of money for a sidewalk project.
The version approved Tuesday — by a 3-1 vote with councilman Dwight McCormic opposed and councilwoman Tammy Crawley absent — puts $53,500 back into the police department’s more than $1 million portion of the budget, which will allow the department to purchase two new vehicles for the two new officer positions it plans to add. It also excludes, entirely, funding for sidewalks in the area of Broad Street and Hammond Road that McCormic has sought.
After the council failed to take a vote at its June 15 meeting, when it was initially scheduled to adopt an FY22 budget, McCormic successfully led an effort — with Crawley and councilwoman Hattie Thrasher in support of his motion — to take $53,500 out of the police department’s budget (money for one of the new vehicles) and put it under the public works department budget for a proposed sidewalk project along Broad Street between 8th Street and Hammond Road.
But two days later, on June 24, Piper notified the council that he was vetoing the budget it had just passed, specifically the re-appropriation of the $53,500 for the sidewalks.
That prompted a special-called meeting Friday, June 25, in which the council voted 3-1 to uphold Piper’s veto — four votes would have been required to override it — with McCormic opposed, councilman Gary Venable absent, and Crawley and Thrasher crossing over to join councilwoman Betty Lyle in support of the mayor’s move.
Crawley said Friday that inaccurate information had factored into her initial vote to approve McCormic’s amendment.
“I would like to apologize to the mayor and staff for putting extra work upon you go through this,” Crawley said. “And my apologies to the police department. I always support the police department. I want to apologize to the citizens. I did not do my due diligence as a councilperson.”
Crawley was referencing a point made by McCormic at the June 22 meeting when he said that because the city no longer planned to shift two existing vehicles from the police department to the public works department, the city could get by to start the new fiscal year by only purchasing one police vehicle. As it turned out, McCormic said, the two new vehicles are needed for the two additional officers the department is planning to add to its staff.
“After we decided to keep the trucks in the police department, I felt like the need was no longer there,” McCormic said Friday, adding that he wished the need had been “conveyed to the council a little bit better.”
“I always support the police department in any way I can,” he said. “It was simply a misunderstanding. …We had a failure to communicate.”
McCormic and Piper have been at odds in previous meetings over the mayor’s proposed budget that cut out $130,000 in sidewalk funding that was included in earlier, unbalanced versions. Piper has maintained that was necessary to balance the budget and has said that the sidewalk project should be better planned out with firmer numbers before it is included in the budget.
McCormic’s amendment would have taken police department appropriations for FY22 down to just under $1 million — which still would have meant an increase of roughly $175,000 over the approved FY21 amount. The department is adding two more police officer positions, which Chief Ira Underwood has said are necessary for the department to have adequate staffing and ensure the city 24/7 coverage. Police officers will also see their starting pay increase, additional Covid-19 hazard pay and cost-of-living pay raises that other city employees are set to receive.
McCormic has contended that sidewalks are a critical public-safety concern themselves and has pushed back against Piper’s suggestions that he supports underfunding or “defunding” the police. Instead, he said, the city should study more closely the rate of the department’s growth and “where the money is being spent.”
