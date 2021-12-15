Statham Public Library held its Grand Opening to celebration the renovation and expansion, which doubled in size. The library added 1,970 new square feet by expanding into the former police department and now totals 3,967 square feet.
Highlights of the addition include a study room, conference room, expanded children’s area and soaring ceilings. Interior designer Katelyn Anders designed creative structures for the children’s area that represent a tall tree canopy.
The total project cost was approximately $483,000, of which 90 percent was funded by the Georgia Public Library Service’s Major Repair and Renovation Grant. Ten percent was funded primarily by the City of Statham, in addition to local grants and donations. The ceremony recognized major donors Northeast Georgia Regional Medical Center at the $1,000 level and the Georgia Club Foundation and Johnnie Lay Burks at the $5,000 level.
According to Piedmont Regional Library System director Beth McIntyre the “crown jewel” of the renovated library is a “book tree” designed, created and installed by Statham City Council member Dwight McCormic. The tree includes wood reclaimed from the renovation project and took more than nine months to complete.
Local public figures including Statham Mayor Joe Piper, Georgia State Senator Frank Ginn and state librarian Julie Walker attended the celebration. After the ceremony, the fun continued with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. “The adults seemed to have more fun than the children,” said Statham library manager Suzy Dukes,
According to McIntyre, the ceremony was especially meaningful to Johnnie Lay Burks, a long-time educator and civil rights activist. “I cannot imagine what my life would have been like if my grandmother and mother hadn’t provided me with the opportunity to travel the world through books,” said Burks.
“It is my pleasure to contribute to my hometown library so those who follow have a special place to develop the joy of reading.”
