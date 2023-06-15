A Statham man faces several charges in Madison County after he was stopped for speeding on SR 72 at Pine Valley Road, Danielsville.
Kinwin Alexander Mack, 34, Mack Road, Statham, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, open container in a vehicle and speeding (26-35 miles over).
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Rareckes Monaray Arnold, 33, Mill Street, Elberton, battery — Family Violence Act (FVA), false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and theft by taking.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 49, Laura Drive, Athens, criminal trespass.
•Austin Tylor Clark, 23, White Oak Trail, Carlton, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when officers responded to a criminal trespass incident at a home on White Oak Trail, Carlton.
•Deronio Antonio Dukes, 29, Old Church Road, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.
•Erie Drievohn Hull, 39, Creekwood Drive, Hull, aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against a persons will or person and rape.
•Savannah Dixie Morris, 26, Liberty Hill Church Road, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Yvonne Hathcock Morris, 54, Clay Road, Mableton, probation violation.
•Angela Marie Nunamaker, 41, North Main Street, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Darrell Glenn Robinson, 42, Della Slayton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Larry Michael Smith, 47, Hardman Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Jose Martin Suarez Jr., 41, Downey Way, Athens, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA and terroristic threats and acts for his involvement in a heated domestic dispute with a female he was involved with.
•James Edward Tarpkins, 66, Greer Road, Commerce, faces arson and burglary charges after warrants were served at his residence.
•Stacy Wayne Brown, 50, Indian Hill Road, Elberton, DUI — alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Leonel-Jovany Hernandez-Pacheco, 24, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, reckless driving and speeding (26-35 miles over) when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on SR 72 at Spratlin Mill Road, Hull.
•Kenneth Lane Jr., 40, Hwy. 106 South, Lot 16, Hull, theft by taking.
•Jennifer Melinda McDaniel, 39, Adams Clarke Road, Commerce, Clarke County hold.
•Brittany Amanda Peart, 36, Penfield Road, Greensboro, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christian Wetherington, 25, David’s Home Church Road, Comer, Elbert County hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.