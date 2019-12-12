Lt. John Wood with the Statham Police Department has declined an offer to become the department's new chief, saying he “has already been told” by incoming mayor Joe Piper that he would not have a job once Piper is sworn in.
The Statham City Council took no action during a called meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11, after two closed sessions, and city attorney Thomas Mitchell said more might be known Thursday about the city’s police department.
A motion was made to hire Wood on a one-year contract and to provide that he would receive six months' salary if he was fired “without cause.”
Council member Dwight McCormic objected to the motion. He said the council has never had an employee on a contract. He also said “the dynamics of the city are getting ready to change” with new officials and the decision on a police chief is being put before council “at the 11th hour.”
Wood said no one in the police department is authorized to make executive decisions.
The last day for Chief Allan Johnston, who announced his resignation Dec. 1, is Sunday, Dec. 15.
