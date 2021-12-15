Two applications seeking to rezone roughly 12 acres from residential into two separate zoning districts to accomodate a proposed mixed-use development at the corner of Atlanta Highway and the west side of Mulberry Street returned to the Statham City Council this month after both applications were tabled Nov. 16 due to significant pushback from nearby property owners.
The applicant, Presidential Oaks Properties, LLC., and property owner Margaret Ann Hamway seek to rezone nine out of roughly 12 acres into multi-family residential (MFR) to allow for 56 fee-simple townhomes and rezone the remaining 2.6 acres into highway business (HB) to allow for commercial use.
After both applications received significant pushback from neighboring property owners on Mulberry Street concerned about traffic conditions in November, the applicant returned to the council's work session Dec. 9 with a revised plan meeting the recommendations of the city's consulting planner, Jerry Weitz.
The revisions to the site plan removed the entrance on Mulberry Street so the only access to the development is from Atlanta Highway. In a memorandum to the city, Weitz concluded access should be limited to Atlanta Highway due to the “substandard condition” of Mulberry Street, which he said is “inappropriate” for additional traffic.
In addition to changing the access location, the applicant also agreed to donate a right of way to the city, a 20-foot landscape buffer around the entire perimeter of the development and along the border at Mulberry Street, a privacy fence along the southern portion of the site and reduce the total units from 62 to 56.
The 2.6 acres being proposed as highway business zoning for commercial use consists of three tracts fronting Atlanta Highway. After the previous meeting, the applicant requested to rezone one of the three tracts into office-institutional zoning per the recommendation of Weitz.
Still, those opposed to the development weren’t satisfied with the revisions presented by the applicant's legal council Adam Rosen. Lingering concerns over the development’s impact on water use and traffic on Atlanta Highway were brought up by property owners who don't believe the city has the infrastructure to accommodate another development.
“I just don't think it makes sense for Statham right now,” said Phyllis Wells. “It’s just too many cars added to our little streets.”
In addition to public pushback over the request, the upcoming exit of three out of the five-member council seems to have also been a source of the council’s indecision. Outgoing council members have hinted at delaying the vote to allow new council members to make the potentially impactful decision. Although the council is slated to make a final decision on Dec. 21, another vote to table the matter until next month is a possibility.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council discussed the following items to be voted on Dec. 21:
• A rezoning application requested by Thomas Holcombe seeking to rezone 0.532 acres from suburban residential (SR-2) to multi-family residential (MFR) on his property fronting the south side of Jefferson Street west of its intersection with Village Pass. Holcombe is seeking to subdivide his property so a second dwelling can be constructed. He needs to rezone the property as proposed because the first tract is 0.249 acres and the second tract is 0.283 acres and does not meet the square footage required for current SR-2 zoning. As a solution, staff recommended the MFR zoning district as the best remedy since it allows a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet, which is enough to permit both tracts.
• An application requested by Niko Patel seeking to obtain an alcoholic beverage license for retail sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits at 0 Bethlehem Road, also known as Niko’s Fine Wine & Spirits. A crowd of supporters filled the meeting room giving Patel praise as a pillar of the community.
• The preliminary plat for Statham Place was recommended by staff to be tabled due to ongoing investigations on code violations found at Jackson Estates and the proposed Statham Place site along Highway 211. Code enforcement inspectors with city contractor Bureau Veritas discovered land-disturbance activities occurring at both sites including burying of construction debris and moving dirt from site-to- site without proper permitting. Mayor Joe Piper issued stop-work orders, which are still current, and an investigation by the state environmental authorities remains underway. “There’s too much going on for us to feel comfortable enough to approve this preliminary plat,” said planning staff when requesting to table the matter.
• The city plans to stay with its current Worker’s Compensation carrier, Georgia Municipal Association (GIRMA, Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency) beginning January 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. The premium total is $31,526. The city accountant will budget for potential adjustments, which is based on payroll. Staff’s recommendation is to stay with GMA for longevity purposes and benefits offered by GMA not offered by other carriers.
• The authorization to sign an updated agreement with Axon for new and upgraded tasers for police officers. The updated agreement includes new tasers with the latest technology and includes cartridges. The currency agreement doesn't include the expense of taser cartridges and the technology of the tasers currently used is outdated by approximately 10 years. The total cost of the agreement is $18,580, or $3,716 per year for five years and the city will pay Axon $2,212 to cover the remaining balance owed from the previous hardware.
