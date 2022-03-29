Baseball
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
3/23 (10-7, 7-2) – won 8-4 against Lanier (8-11, 4-5)
3/25 (10-7, 7-2) – won 4-3 against Lanier (8-11, 4-5)
3/28 (10-7, 7-2) – won 6-0 against Habersham Central (5-13, 4-5)
Apalachee – Region 8-AAAAA
3/24 (10-11, 4-2) – lost 2-13 against Loganville (14-3, 5-1)
3/25 (10-11, 4-2) – lost 0-8 against Loganville (14-3, 5-1)
3/28 (10-11, 4-2) – won 3-0 against Eastside (7-10, 4-1)
Bethlehem Christian Academy – Region 4-AAA
3/25 (6-7, 2-1) – against John Milledge Academy (9-1, 3-0)
Soccer
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
3/25 girls (4-12, 1-8) – lost 0-10 against Shiloh (12-4, 8-2)
3/25 boys (5-9, 1-7) – won 6-1 against Shiloh (1-12, 0-8)
3/29 girls (4-12, 1-8) – won in a shootout after being tied 1-1 against Central Gwinnett (2-12-1, 0-8)
***3/29 boys (5-9, 1-7) – against Central Gwinnett (14-0-1, 7-0)
Apalachee –Region 8-AAAAA
3/25 girls (3-9-2, 0-4) – lost 0-8 against Jackson County (10-5, 3-1)
3/29 girls (3-9-2, 0-4) – lost 1-10 against Walnut Grove (8-5, 2-3)
3/29 boys (4-7, 1-2) – won 4-1 against Walnut Grove (4-8-1, 1-4)
Bethlehem Christian Academy – Region 4-AAA
3/24 girls (1-9-1, 1-3) – lost 0-4 against Gatewood (4-0-1, 3-0)
3/25 girls (1-9-1, 1-3) – tied 0-0 against Gatewood (4-0-1, 3-0)
Barrow Arts and Science – Public Region 8-A
3/25 girls (2-11-1, 2-9) – lost 1-3 against Lake Oconee Academy (8-8, 7-6)
3/25 boys (7-6, 6-5) – lost 1-4 against Lake Oconee Academy (11-2, 11-1)
3/29 girls (2-11-1, 2-9) – lost 0-4 against Lincoln County (6-9, 4-7)
3/29 boys (7-6, 6-5) – won 4-0 against Lincoln County (1-13, 1-10)
Track & field
Winder-Barrow – Region 8-AAAAAA
•Shauna Bolt – 100 meter dash (1st – 12.92)
•Destiny Ansley-Cureton – 100 meter dash (2nd – 13.54); triple jump (3rd – 29-08.50)
•Tyreek Hall – 200 meter dash (1st – 22.81)
•Rebecca Nicholson – 800 meter run (1st – 2:42.80); 3200 meter run (1st – 13:49.98)
•Kyle Kehoe – 800 meter run (2nd – 2:19.27)
•Jose Morales – 800 meter run (3rd – 2:21.59)
•Erik Rodriquez – 800 meter run (4th – 2:21.76)
•Matilee Rogers – 1600 meter run (1st – 5:41.50)
•Daniel “Cowboy” Laird – 1600 meter run (2nd – 4:43.77)
•Brian Gaddy – 1600 meter run (3rd – 4:47.90)
•Christopher Steven Parada-Rubio – 1600 meter run (4th – 4:49.62)
•Noah Boyd – 1600 meter run (5th – 4:57.27)
•Pierce McWhorter 3200 meter run (2nd – 11:42.71)
•Kimberly Calvillo – 100 meter hurdles (4th – 19.97)
•Antonio Bishop – 110 meter hurdles (1st – 17.12); 300 meter hurdles (1st – 41.51)
•James Riden – 110 meter hurdles (4th – 19.59); 300 meter hurdles (4th – 46.66)
•Joshua Ionashku – 300 meter hurdles (3rd – 44.67); long jump (5th – 18-08.50)
•Brooklynn Leveritt – long jump (3rd – 13-08.50)
•Ayana Freeman – long jump (5th – 11-05)
•Matthew Garrett – triple jump (3rd – 38-09)
•Robert Hill – pole vault (1st – 11-06)
•Madison Lunt – pole vault (1st – 7-06)
•Charles Gragory – pole vault (2nd – 9-00)
•Marisol Vaca – pole vault (2nd – 6-06)
•Brianna Boyle – pole vault (3rd – 6-06)
•Alana Daniels – discuss (4th – 81-06)
•Samirah Muhammed – shot put (3rd – 25-09.25)
•Emorrie Foskey – shot put (1st – 48-04.75)
•Sam Herr – shot put (3rd – 43-00)
•Girls 4x100 meter relay (2nd – 53.66)
•Boys 4x100 meter relay (3rd – 43.55)
•Boys 4x400 meter relay (4th – 4:05.72)
•Boys 4x800 meter relay (1st – 8:53.54)
Apalachee –Region 8-AAAAA
•Prince Tate – 100 meter dash (3rd – 11.89)
•Edwin Ellis – 200 meter dash (2nd – 23.59)
•Janiya Daniel – 200 meter dash (2nd – 27.56); long jump (6th – 15-10)
•Thomas Ouma – 300 meter hurdles (1st – 42.08); 110 meter hurdles (2nd – 16.50)
•Abigail Zapata – 800 meter run (2:37.86)
•Katie Harper – 3200 meter run (13:46.34)
•Tatyana Denis – high jump (4th – 4-10)
•Erin Padinor-Okyere – triple jump (5th – 32-02)
•Samuel Massei – pole vault (4th – 10-06)
•Callie Hunter – pole vault (2nd – 8-00)
•Mason Griffiths – discuss (1st – 132-00)
•Neely Rogan – discuss (1st – 122-11); shot put (3rd – 34-03.50)
•Boys 4x100 meter relay (1st – 43.85)
•Girls 4x100 meter relay (5th – 51.69)
•Boys 4x200 meter relay (5th – 1:35.08)
•Girls 4x200 meter relay (5th – 1:54.55)
•Girls 4x800 meter relay (3rd – 10:40.51)
•Boys 4x800 meter relay (4th – 9:19.01)
