Local governments are tightening restrictions — with many issuing stay-at-home orders — amid the continued fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the Braselton area.
The Town of Braselton, along with Gwinnett and Barrow counties, have all issued stay-at-home orders. (All 16 municipalities within Gwinnett County have also agreed to similar orders.)
Meanwhile, the City of Hoschton enacted an emergency declaration and tightened restrictions on social gatherings and dine-in restaurants, but did not issue a stay-at-home order.
Details from local governments include:
BRASELTON
The Town of Braselton is ordering residents to stay home and for non-essential businesses to close.
The Braselton Town Council approved the order in a special called meeting March 27. The rules took effect March 28 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Highlights include:
All Braselton residents are directed to stay home except to participate in essential activities, essential government functions or operate essential businesses.
"Residents may leave their homes to conduct activities that are essential to their own health and safety and that of family/household members, partners, significant others, and pets. Essential activities include, but are not limited to, obtaining food, medication and medical supplies, household consumer supplies and healthcare services or caring for a family member or pet in another household," town leaders state.
Residents can also participate in outdoor activities (walking, hiking, running, golfing, bicycling) if social distancing requirements are followed.
All businesses except essential businesses are ordered to close.
The list of essential businesses is extensive and includes:
• Healthcare operations
• Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, farmers’ markets and stores that sell food in addition to other household items.
• Farming activities
• Organizations providing food or shelter or other social services for needy individuals.
• Media organizations.
• Banks and financial institutions.
• Hardware stores.
• Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other similar service providers.
• Mailing and shipping service businesses.
• Private education institutions.
• Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry services.
• Food to-go or drive-thru at restaurants.
• Schools that provide free food to students and others, but only to-go.
• Business supply firms.
• Private transportation providers.
• Home-care services for adults or children.
• Lawyers, accounting services, real estate services but only for “legally mandated activities.”
• Childcare facilities for those employed in an exempted work profession.
• Businesses providing services to any government.
* Other business owners can do “minimum basic operations” to keep their business secure, process payroll and other such functions.
Public gatherings are prohibited. That includes gathering outside a household with any number of people.
Residents are asked to cease non-essential travel.
Find the full details on Braselton.net.
Almost identical orders have been enacted in Gwinnett County and unincorporated Barrow County.
(Also note, the town council previously approved allowing patio dining options at local restaurants during a March 25 meeting in which the council put limitations on restaurants and social gatherings. Patio dining no longer be allowed, according to discussion held during the March 27 meeting.)
HOSCHTON
The City of Hoschton has tightened its rules for social gatherings, restaurants and businesses.
On March 27, the city declared a public health state of emergency and enacted several rules. It runs through April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
It doesn't appear the council met to discuss the declaration, but the document indicates the council is in agreement on issuing the declaration. Other municipalities have held meetings remotely via phone when enacting similar measures. The City of Hoschton announced the declaration on its website March 29.
The declaration bans public gatherings of 10-or-more people on city property.
Additionally, all public gatherings of more than 10 outside of a household are prohibited.
Restaurants are directed to cease offering dine-in options, but can still offer takeout, curbside or drive-thru. Restaurants that are licensed to sell alcohol may sell unopened bottles of beer or wine for takeout.
Additionally, several businesses — nail salons, fitness centers, social clubs and others that require close proximity — are directed to close.
Other businesses that remain open are asked to post signage requiring patrons to be six feet apart and for no more than 10 people to be in the business at one time if that social distancing cannot be maintained.
The declaration also adds that utility disconnections for non-payment will be temporarily suspended. After the declaration expires, customers will have 45 days to make their payments.
The declaration did not create a curfew for the town.
Find the full details at cityofhoschton.net.
