Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is improving the intersection at State Route 53 (SR 53) and Jackson Trail Road.
Currently, Jackson Trail Road has a stop sign and SR 53 does not.
To improve safety at this location, stop signs will be added to SR 53 converting the intersection to a four-way stop.
The intersection will be a four-way stop effective August 3, 2022 and remain so until the future roundabout project is developed.
Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.