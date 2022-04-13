Level Up Youth Sports hosts an annual summer sports camp for kids in Barrow County.
In 2015, Allison Riebau and her husband started Level Up Youth Sports so kids would have something to do after school.
The project started as a martial arts studio and has grown to provide a full after-school program including an education and art room, dance, cheer, tumbling, soccer, baseball, softball and more.
“You name it, we do it,” said Riebau. “We believe in keeping kids busy.”
The summer camp also offers painting, drawing, 3D modeling and science experiments.
“We find out what their needs are, what they're looking for and make sure that our program would be a great fit for them,” said Riebau.
Riebau offers a free one-week trial to try out the program and make sure its the perfect fit.
The coaches in the program separate the kids by grade level and work very closely with them.
“We have an amazing team,” Riebau said. “I know there's a lot of other programs where they just kind of put all the kids together in a big room and babysit. Our coaches are really involved with the kids, they really engage.”
“The bond that our coaches actually develop with the kids, they become mentors for them,” she said. “It's kind of like a big brother, little brother situation and it works out really well.”
Summer camp will start on May 31 and you can sign up now online at www.barrowsummercamp.com.
