“At the age of 8, one of my friends opened up to me about how she had grown up in a shelter and how hard every day was,” stated Angelica Krubeck.
That was the conversation that made Angelica Krubeck, speaker at the November 19th meeting of the Jefferson Woman’s Club, want to help at risk children and led to the founding of Super Science Kids.
Super Science Kids, a nonprofit organization, provides science fun to at risk kids. Angelica who’s now 13 years of age said Super Science Kids has reached out to as many as 5,000 at risk children. Angelica’s goal is to help at risk kids realize the power in themselves by using science kits for enjoyment and education.
To learn more about Super Science Kids and Angelica Krubeck go to their facebook page @SuperScienceKidsORG or blog www.supersciencekids.org.
A donation of $465 was given by club members to Super Science Kids during the business portion of the meeting.
Thirty-eight members and two guest attended the luncheon meeting which was held at the Jefferson Civic Center and catered by The Master’s Table, Winder.
