The Jefferson girls’ swimming team piled up 447.5 points to win the 13-team North Hall Trojan Invitational Saturday (Nov. 16) in overwhelming fashion.
The Dragons finished in first place over Habersham Central (185.5) by 262 points.
Jefferson’s boys, with just five swimmers, took sixth in their competition.
“We went into this meet in the middle of hard training, so our goal was to race hard and race smart,” coach Tess Nunally said. “Our swimmers did just this. The end of November is part of the season where we are working on race strategies, conditioning and swimming smart.
“We don't really look at times at this point. However, many of our swimmers were performing best times or very close to them which is a great sign for our season ahead.”
Janie Davis earned a new state qualifying time in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, swimming a time of 2:21.7 to place first.
Other first-place girls’ individual finishers were Macie Patridge (100-yard freestyle, 1:02.75), Karly Bartoletta (500-yard freestyle, 5:54.57) and Ryleigh Tooke (100-yard backstroke, 1:10.03).
Relay victories belonged to the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team (Tooke, Karly Bartoletta, Davis and Patridge, 2:03.68), and the girls’ 400-yard medley relay team (Davis, Sydney Bowles, Tooke and Lorali Nelms, 4:24.8).
On the boys’ side, Will Guzman, a recent Rhodes College signee, swam to a victory in the 100-yard freestyle (52.5 seconds) and placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.67).
“I am so proud of our efforts this weekend,” Nunnally said.
Jefferson’s season will resume Dec. 7 at the Habersham Central Jingle Jam.
