The Jefferson girls’ swimming team returned to the pool with a second-place finish in the Dragons’ first action in three weeks.
The team swam Saturday (Dec. 7) in the Jingle Jam in Clarkesville, finishing as runners-up to North Oconee.
Katherine Law led the girls’ squad with two first-place finishes and two state-qualifying times, winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:06:02) and the 100-yard freestyle (56.98).
Alyssa Bartoletta also won, placing first in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:26.83) — barely missing a state-qualifying time.
The girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team (Macie Patridge, Sara McMullan, Bartoletta and Law) also earned a win with a state-qualifying time of 1:49.7.
On the boys’ side, Jefferson earned a fourth-place team finish.
In the middle school meet, the Dragons overwhelmed the competition, earning a combined 712 points between the boys’ and girls’ divisions to secure an overall first-place finish by nearly 300 points.
Both middle school squads remained undefeated.
First-place finishers from the middle school meet were:
•Ansley Nunnally — girls’ 100-yard individual medley, 1:07.02; girls’ 50-yard butterfly, 28.98.
•Kate Dunagan — girls’ 50-yard freestyle, 27.32; girls’ 100-yard freestyle, 1:00.28.
•Aubree-Clare Flores — girls’ 50-yard backstroke, 31.39.
•Flores, Nunnally, Grace Richardson and Dunagan — girls’ 200-yard medley relay, 2:05.25.
•Dunagan, Ximena Young, Flores and Nunnally — girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:51.74.
•Justin Duke — boys’ 50-yard backstroke, 31.98.
•Kyle Davis — boys’ 100-yard individual medley, 1:05.12; boys’ 50-yard butterfly, 27.3.
•Duke, Eben Mundy, Davis and Cayden Sheridan — boys’ 200-yard medley relay, 2:07.02.
•Cayden Sheridan, Caleb Rudisill, Duke and Davis — boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:53.91.
“I am so proud of all our swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “December is a hard month to earn personal best times due to the intense training the swimmers are doing. As a coach, I tell them to worry about racing hard and racing strategies and not to look at times. Every swimmer dove in and raced their hearts out with smart race strategies. They are exactly where they need to be right now in the season. I look forward to a strong month of swimming in January. I am also very proud of our middle school team. They are the future of our program and are dominating in the pool.”
