A Braselton teen was arrested after reportedly taking his mother’s car while she slept and wrecking it in the Mulberry River.
Anthony August Riola, 18, 7090 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton, was booked on charges of auto theft, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving and possession of marijuana (less than one once), according to a recent arrest report filed by Braselton police.
Riola was reportedly seen by a witness speeding through the neighborhood and losing control of the vehicle around a corner and wrecking it in the river. Another witness said he earlier saw Riola speeding and doing “doughnuts” at the neighborhood pool.
Riola told police he was driving too fast and wrecked in the river when he swerved to miss a raccoon and lost control of the vehicle.
Riola reportedly contacted his mother to come to the accident scene. While on scene, Riola’s mother told police she wanted to press charges since Riola was not given permission to drive the vehicle.
Riola reportedly notified officers of marijuana in his possession while en route to the Jackson County Jail.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Xena Olvera, 25, 805 Longhunter Ct., Nashville, Tennessee — possession of Schedule I and II substance; purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of a controlled substance or marijuana; and headlight requirement violation. Olvera was arrested during a traffic stop when a search of her vehicle reportedly revealed an ounce of marijuana. According to the arrest report, she was pulled over after an officer saw her vehicle without a functioning passenger-side headlight. The vehicle was searched after the officer smelled marijuana, according to the arrest report. Olvera reportedly told the officer the marijuana was located in a book bag. According to the report, the drug “Molly” was later discovered on Olvera at the Barrow County Jail.
INCIDENTS
Other recent arrests incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft on Hwy. 53 where 40 gallons of diesel fuel were reportedly stolen from a vehicle at a gas station.
•disorderly conduct on Henderson Falls Way where a woman said her neighbor was intoxicated and yelled profanities at her from across the street.
•fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, no passing zone violation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, taillight violation, windshield wiper or tint violation, failure to maintain lane or improper driving on road and driving on the right side of the roadway on Spout Springs Rd. where a driver reportedly fled an officer who attempted make a traffic stop. The driver then improperly passed other vehicles improperly and drove in the opposite lane of travel, according to the incident report. The pursuit eventually reached I-85 where the driver reportedly accelerated to 132 mph. The driver exited the interstate in Gwinnett County and the pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle when it turned off Gravel Springs Rd. to Ivy Creek Rd. Both the Gwinnett County police department and sheriff’s office responded to the area to assist.
•domestic disturbance on Autumn Maple Dr. where a man said his son, who’d been discharged from the hospital after an overdose, was screaming, acting irrational and threatening to take a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said his tractor trailer was damaged while in a gas station parking lot.
•possession of marijuana (less than one once), taillight violation and seatbelt requirement violation on I-85 where a driver was cited for the violations during a traffic stop.
•death investigation on Loowit Falls Dr. where a woman in her 80s was found dead after appearing “fine” earlier in the day, according to her daughter.
•possession of Schedule I and II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one once), possession of drug-related objects and materials affixed obstructing vision violation where a driver was pulled over for a window-tint violation. During a search of the vehicle, a THC gummy-like substance was reportedly found. The driver said he was unaware was considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance. A small-amount of marijuana, which the driver said was in the vehicle, was also found. The driver was not charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance due to his cooperation, according to the incident report.
•speeding and possession of marijuana on I-85 where a motorist was reportedly cited for the violations.
