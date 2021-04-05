For the second season in a row, the Banks County tennis have finished as regular-season Region Champs. The teams still have to face the region tournament to walk away with the Region Title, but based upon their past success, they have everything it takes to earn that title. The teams celebrated senior night before the match against Jefferson.
Both girls and boys played Rabun and Jefferson this past week. The girl's team remains undefeated, with scores of 5-0 for both. The boy's team beat Rabun 3-2 but could not secure the win against Jefferson and lost 1-4.
Seniors girl players Chloe Smith and Jaden Hoard are preparing for the final senior season, still remain undefeated as the team heads into the region tournament.
Freshman Addison Hoard (sister to Jaden) keeps things consistent for the family and dominates the tennis court with an undefeated season.
In girl's doubles, senior Aspen Davis has teamed up with Amber Morris for the season and has also poured on the Leopards' dominating force. Doubles partners Channing Boswell and Abbey Bonds head into the region tournament with the same goal of staying undefeated.
Seniors boys players Pierce Martin and Ronnie Jones have seen tremendous talent from their opponents this year, and even though the team has seen some losses, they are still the top contender for the region title. Martin and Jones both beat Rabun for the region matchup.
Senior Chase Hatcher has teamed up with Sean Presley in boys doubles and has fought hard on the court all season. Hatcher and Presley beat Rabun in the last match.
Martin Suggs has proven to be a strong player for the Leopards this season and will help tremendously for the Leopards during the region tournament.
In doubles, the team will rely on Luke Edwards and Connor McCall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.